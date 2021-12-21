Sensex Gains 497 Points; Nifty Ends At 16,770

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose notably on Tuesday, as higher commodity prices and stronger-than-expected quarterly results from U.S. memory chip company Micron Technology helped spur a rebound in global equity markets.

Investor sentiment was also boosted after U.S. drug maker Moderna Inc. said a third dose of its Covid-19 vaccine increased antibody levels against the omicron variant.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex ended up 497 points, or 0.89 percent, at 56,319.01, snapping a two-day losing run.

The broader NSE Nifty index climbed 156.65 points, or 0.94 percent, to 16,770.85, with realty, capital goods, pharma, energy, IT and metal stocks leading the surge.

Adani Ports, Tata Steel, UPL, Wipro and HCL Technologies rallied 3-4 percent in the Nifty pack, while Power Grid Corp lost 1.7 percent and Axis Bank dropped 1.1 percent. Bajaj Finance, Tata Consumer Products and Cipla all ended down around half a percent.

