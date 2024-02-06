Sensex Gains 455 Points; Nifty Tops 21,900

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose notably on Tuesday as the dollar and bond yields slipped from recent highs and Chinese authorities stepped up efforts to stem an equity rout.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 454.67 points, or 0.63 percent, to 72,186.09 despite hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials.

The broader NSE Nifty index closed up 157.70 points, or 0.72 percent, at 21,929.40. State-run oil marketing firm BPCL topped the gainers list to close 6.2 percent higher at Rs. 610.50 while Maruti Suzuki India, TCS, HCL Technologies and HDFC Life jumped 4-5 percent.

On the flip side, Grasim, ITC, IndusInd Bank, Britannia Industries and Power Grid Corp lost 1-3 percent.

One97Communications gained 3.3 percent following Paytm's denial of an Enforcement Directorate investigation against it.

Also, revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra clarified in an interview with Moneycontrol that no law enforcement agencies have acted against the prominent fintech company.

