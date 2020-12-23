Markets

Sensex Gains 437 Points; Nifty Ends Above 13,600

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose sharply on Wednesday, tracking a positive trend in global markets as concerns over a new virus strain eased and reports indicated that a Brexit trade deal could be struck later in the day.

Stimulus bill in the U.S. continued to offer support despite President Donald Trump threatening a veto unless Congress makes major changes to the omnibus spending package and Covid-19 relief bill.

IT stocks remained in focus for the second day running after Accenture's strong results and amid share buyback news.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 437.49 points, or 0.95 percent, to 46,444.18, while the broader NSE Nifty index surged 134.80 points, or 1.00 percent, to end at 13,601.10.

Wipro soared 5.7 percent on news its Rs 9,500-crore share buyback program will commence on December 29.

Hindustan Unilever, Tata Motors, Tata Steel and Cipla rallied 3-4 percent, while Divis Laboratories and Hero MotoCorp ended down about 1 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

