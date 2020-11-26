Sensex Gains 431 Points, Nifty Nears 13,000

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Thursday's session sharply higher amid optimism around Covid-19 vaccines and hopes for a speedy recovery from the pandemic.

Volatility prevailed amid the expiry of November series derivative contracts and ahead of GDP data for the July-September quarter due to be released on Friday.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das today said the Indian economy has exhibited stronger pick up in momentum of recovery than expected, but there is a need to be watchful of demand sustainability after the end of festivities.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended a choppy session up 431.64 points, or 0.98 percent, at 44,259.74, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended up 128.60 points, or 1 percent, at 12,987.

Shree Cement, Bajaj Finance, Grasim, Tata Steel and JSW Steel rallied 3-7 percent in the Nifty pack, while automakers Eicher Motors and Maruti Suzuki India paced the decliners.

Dhampur Sugar, Dwarikesh Sugar and Balrampur Chini jumped 3-5 percent on expectations the sector may see sops being announced after sugar millers' virtual meeting with Piyush Goyal.

Shares of Kamat Hotels climbed 12.3 percent on the back of heavy volumes. Laurus Labs advanced 2.3 percent after it signed a pact to acquire 72.55 percent stake in Richcore Lifesciences Private Limited, a biotechnology company, for Rs. 246.67 crore.

Union Bank of India gained over 2 percent on fund raising reports.

Siemens surged 12.4 percent after reporting a flattish dip in quarterly profit.

Snowman Logistics, a cold storage warehouse company, added 2 percent on expectations it would gain business of transporting Covid-19 vaccines.

