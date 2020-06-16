Sensex Gains 376 Points; Nifty Ends At 9,914

(RTTNews) - Indian shares followed global peers higher on Tuesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve outlined plans to buy individual corporate bonds to help prop up the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Markets, however, ended off their day's highs following reports of rising tensions between India and China along the border in Ladakh.

In a major development, the Indian Army today said that one of its officers and two soldiers were martyred in a "violent faceoff" with Chinese People's Liberation Army at Galwan Valley region in Ladakh on Monday night.

Senior military representatives of both sides are meeting currently, an official statement said.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex hit as high as 34,022 before paring some gains to end the session at 33,605.22, up 376.42 points, or 1.13 percent, from its previous close.

The broader NSE Nifty index rose by 100.30 points, or 1.02 percent, to 9,914.

Metal stocks and financials led the surge, with Hindalco, JSW Steel, ICICI Bank, HDFC and HDFC Bank climbing 3-4 percent.

Tata Motors slumped 5.9 percent after the automaker swung to one of the steepest quarterly losses since the December quarter of 2018-19.

Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank and Infratel lost 2-3 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.