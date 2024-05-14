Sensex Gains 328 Points; Nifty Tops 22,200

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose on Tuesday after data showed India's retail inflation eased marginally to an 11-month low of 4.83 percent on an annual basis in April from 4.85 percent in the previous month.

The upside remained capped due to uncertainty surrounding the general election results and mixed cues from global markets ahead of key U.S. inflation data due this week.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 328.48 points, or 0.45 percent, to 73,104.61 while the broader NSE Nifty index settled 113.80 points, or 0.51 percent, higher at 22,217.85. Adani Enterprises jumped 5.4 percent to extend gains for a third straight session while Mahindra & Mahindra followed suit with a 4 percent gain.

Larsen & Toubro, ONGC and Hero MotoCorp climbed 2-3 percent.

Cipla led losses to close 4 percent lower while TCS and Tata Consumer Products both fell around 1 percent.

Agricultural solutions and services giant UPL plunged 4.3 percent after quarterly net profit dropped 95 percent hit by lower prices. Cochin Shipyard soared 11.7 percent on winning a large order, ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 crore, from a European client.

Rail Vikas Nigam rallied 7.5 percent on bagging a Rs. 239-crore order from the Southern Railway in Tamil Nadu.

