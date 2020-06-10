Sensex Gains 290 Points; Nifty Climbs Above 10,100

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended notably higher on Wednesday, with banks and financials leading the surge.

Sentiment got a boost after Fitch Ratings said that Indian economy will likely bounce back with a sharp growth rate of 9.5 percent in next fiscal, provided it avoids further deterioration in financial sector health.

The rating agency forecast a 5 percent contraction in the GDP in the ongoing financial year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 290.36 points, or 0.86 percent, to 34,247.05, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended up 69.50 points, or 0.69 percent, at 10,116.15.

IndusInd Bank shares soared 10 percent after recent reports that its promoters were planning to raise their stake in the private sector lender.

Other banks such as ICICI Bank, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank gained 2-3 percent.

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries jumped nearly 10 percent after the company reported strong quarterly earnings.

Titan Company dropped 2.3 percent after CLSA maintained 'sell' rating on the stock.

Bajaj Auto, Coal India, GAIL and Hero MotoCorp fell 2-3 percent.

Global cues were mixed as investors awaited the U.S. Fed policy statement on the state of the economy, expected at 2 p.m. Eastern Time, followed by a press conference led by Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

