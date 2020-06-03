Sensex Gains 284 Points; Nifty Closes Above 10,050

(RTTNews) - Indian shares followed global peers higher on Wednesday as hopes for V-shaped recovery coupled with expectations of central bank policy support helped investors shrug off rising geopolitical risks.

Sentiment was also bolstered after a private survey showed China's services sector returned to growth last month for the first time since January.

Closer home, India's enormous services industry endured another month of devastating contraction in May as demand for services, both domestically and overseas, continued to plummet amid the Covid-19 lockdown, a survey showed.

The Nikkei/IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers' Index crawled up to 12.6 in May from April's record low of 5.4.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 284.01 points, or 0.84 percent, to 34,109.54, extending gains for the sixth day running. The broader NSE Nifty index rose by 82.45 points, or 0.83 percent, to 10,061.55.

ICICI Bank, Nestle India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance and Mahindra & Mahindra rallied 3-5 percent in the Nifty pack, while IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Infratel, NTPC and Zee Entertainment Enterprises all fell around 2 percent.

