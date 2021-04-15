Sensex Gains 260 Points; Nifty Tops 14,550

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose notably on Thursday after a late-hour buying spree following positive cues from Europe.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex moved in the range of about 870 points before ending the session up 259.62 points, or 0.53 percent, at 48,803.68.

The broader NSE index swung more than 240 points before settling at 14,581.45, up 76.65 points, or 0.53 percent, from its previous close.

The upside was capped as the Maharashtra government has announced severe, curfew-like restrictions on public movement and data showed India's WPI inflation soared to an 8-year high of 7.39 percent in March on the back of rising fuel and food prices.

Infosys tumbled 2.4 percent after its quarterly profit missed estimates. On the hand, TCS, which saw a very bleak reaction to its earnings on Tuesday, jumped 4 percent.

Wipro rallied 3.5 percent ahead of its earnings release later in the day.

ICICI Bank, ONGC and Cipla all rose about 3 percent while IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors and Grasim fell 2-3 percent.

