Markets

Sensex Gains 260 Points; Nifty Tops 14,550

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose notably on Thursday after a late-hour buying spree following positive cues from Europe.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex moved in the range of about 870 points before ending the session up 259.62 points, or 0.53 percent, at 48,803.68.

The broader NSE index swung more than 240 points before settling at 14,581.45, up 76.65 points, or 0.53 percent, from its previous close.

The upside was capped as the Maharashtra government has announced severe, curfew-like restrictions on public movement and data showed India's WPI inflation soared to an 8-year high of 7.39 percent in March on the back of rising fuel and food prices.

Infosys tumbled 2.4 percent after its quarterly profit missed estimates. On the hand, TCS, which saw a very bleak reaction to its earnings on Tuesday, jumped 4 percent.

Wipro rallied 3.5 percent ahead of its earnings release later in the day.

ICICI Bank, ONGC and Cipla all rose about 3 percent while IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors and Grasim fell 2-3 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular