Markets

Sensex Gains 255 Points; Nifty Reclaims 11,750

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose notably on Friday, a day after benchmark indexes halted their longest winning streak in nearly six years amid a global sell-off on fears of a second wave of Covid-19 infections in Europe.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 254.57 points, or 0.64 percent, to 39,982.98, with financials and metal companies leading the surge. The broader NSE Nifty index ended up 82.10 points, or 0.7 percent, at 11,762.45.

Divis Laboratories, Hindalco, BPCL, Tata Steel and JSW Steel surged 4-7 percent, while UPL lost as much as 7.7 percent after KPMG had resigned as auditors of their material Mauritius subsidiary.

HCL Technologies tumbled 3.5 percent after the company reported a higher sequential growth in revenue for the September quarter on the back of a lower base in the previous quarter.

MindTree plunged almost 7 percent on brokerage downgrades amid valuation concerns.

Globally, other Asian markets ended mixed as uncertainty about new U.S. fiscal stimulus coupled with the resurgence in coronavirus cases in Europe stoked concerns about a global economic recovery.

European stocks rebounded from two-week lows, but the upside remained capped by concerns surrounding a fresh round of lockdowns, vaccine delays and the stalemate in the U.S. over fiscal stimulus.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular