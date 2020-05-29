Sensex Gains 223 Points; Nifty Ends At 9,580

(RTTNews) - Indian shares moved in a tight range on Friday before finishing notably higher despite mixed cues from global markets.

Other Asian markets ended mixed in cautious trade today as the Sino-U.S. rift over Hong Kong clouded the outlook for economic recovery and investors awaited the U.S. response to China's passage of a national security law for Hong Kong.

European stocks fell in early trade after four days of strong gains.

Closer home, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose by 223.51 points, or 0.69 percent, to 32,424.10. The broader NSE Nifty index ended up as much as 90.20 points, or 0.95 percent, at 9,580.30.

ITC, UPL, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto, BPCL, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Coal India, ONGC, Wipro and IOC climbed 3-7 percent, while Titan Company, TCS, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel and Axis Bank dropped 1-2 percent.

Cadila Healthcare advanced 1.6 percent after its formulations manufacturing facility in Baddi received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the U.S. health regulator.

Lupin declined 1.7 percent despite the company managing to post a decent performance in the fourth quarter.

Vodafone Idea shares surged nearly 35 percent before giving up some gains to end up 13.8 percent at Rs.6.60 on the NSE.

In a stock exchange filing, the telecom major clarified that currently, there is no proposal in relation to Google eyeing stake in company being considered by board.

Software company Majesco surged 5 percent after delivering robust Q4 earnings growth.

