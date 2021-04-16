Sensex Gains 200 Points; Nifty Tops 14,650

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Friday, tracking firm cues from global markets as encouraging U.S. and Chinese data raised hopes of a broader economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 200 points, or 0.4 percent, to 49,000 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 80 points, or 0.6 percent, at 14, 662.

Wipro soared as much as 8 percent after it reported a 27.7 percent year-on-year rise in its Q4 consolidated net profit and provided a robust double-digit growth projection for the first quarter of current fiscal.

Bharti Airtel gained 0.8 percent. Chairman Sunil Mittal on Thursday said the company has encountered "several near death experiences" in the past and has emerged out of market adversities in a healthy shape.

ONGC rose over 1 percent as oil held steady near four-week highs on improved oil demand outlook.

Tata Steel added 0.7 percent after it unveiled its transformation plans for a steel tube-making site in the U.K.'s East Midland.

