Sensex Gains 157 Points; Nifty Reclaims 17,500

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose for the third straight session on Thursday amid expectations that some Covid-19 vaccines might be able to neutralize new coronavirus variant Omicron.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session up 157.45 points, or 0.27 percent, at 58,807.13, though weekly expiry on index futures and option contracts added to volatility.

The broader NSE Nifty index rose 47.10 points, or 0.27 percent, to settle at 17,516.85.

ITC topped the gainers list to rise nearly 5 percent after the company said it would hold its 'Institutional Investors and Financial Analysts Day' on Tuesday, December 14.

Britannia Industries, UPL, Asian Paints and Larsen & Toubro climbed 2-3 percent while NTPC, SBI Life, Nestle India, Titan Company and HDFC Bank dropped 1-2 percent.

Vodafone Idea shares jumped more than 15 percent to hit a 52-week high after reports that the telecom major has raised enough funds for the repayment of interest owed to bondholders within the December 13 deadline.

