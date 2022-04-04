Sensex Gains 1,335 Points; Nifty Reclaims 18,000 Level

Markets

(RTTNews) - Indian markets posted strong gains on Monday, with financials leading the rally as investors cheered the surprise merger announcement of HDFC and HDFC Bank.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex surged over 2.5 percent to hit as high as 60,845 in intra-day trading before finishing the session up 1.335.05 points, or 2.25 percent, at 60,611.74.

Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty index reached an intra-day high of 18,114.65 before paring some gains to end the session up 382.95 points, or 2.17 percent, at 18,053.40.

HDFC climbed 9.1 percent on news the mortgage lender would merge with private sector bank HDFC Bank. Shares of the latter jumped 9.8 percent.

Group firm HDFC Life rallied 3.7 percent while Adani Ports advanced 4.1 percent and Kotak Mahindra Bank added 3.3 percent.

