Sensex Falls Over 800 Points; Nifty Dips Below 9,000

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell sharply on Tuesday amid worries that the coronavirus pandemic will tip the global economy into recession.

As the virus spreads, the case for a coordinated and synchronized global fiscal stimulus is becoming stronger by the hour," International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said the coronavirus outbreak could last until July or August and that the economy "may be" heading for recession."

Investors preferred cash over holding any asset as countries and major central banks ramped up measures to protect their economies from the outbreak, which has infected more than 182,000 people globally. In India, total cases have risen to 126.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 810.98 points, or 2.58 percent, to 30,579.09, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended down 230.35 points, or 2.50 percent, at 8,967.05.

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises plunged as much as 20 percent, while JSW Steel, GAIL, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj FinServ, Tata Motors, UPL, Infratel, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank slumped 5-9 percent.

Yes Bank shares soared 59 percent after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said that deposits in the cash-strapped private sector lender were safe. In another development, Moody's upgraded the bank's ratings by a notch.

