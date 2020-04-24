Sensex Falls Over 500 Points; Nifty Nears 9,150

(RTTNews) - Indian shares tumbled on Friday, with tepid cues from global markets and rising coronavirus infections in India keeping investors nervous.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 535.86 points, or 1.68 percent to close at 31,327.22, while the broader NSE Nifty index dropped 159.50 points, or 1.71 percent, to 9,154.40.

Hindalco, Bajaj FinServ, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Infratel and Bajaj Finance plunged 6-9 percent while Reliance Industries and Britannia Industries jumped around 4 percent each.

Pharma stocks such as Cipla and Sun Pharma rose about 2 percent while two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp gained 1.4 percent.

The number of coronavirus positive cases in India crossed the 23,000 mark, but the government said it has been able to slow down the infection rate during the nationwide lockdown, which has entered the 30th day.

Global stocks slumped as weak U.S. labor market data released overnight and the news that a potential antiviral drug for the coronavirus reportedly failed in its first randomized clinical trial added to the gloom surrounding coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, European Union leaders again failed to reach an agreement over the structure of an economic recovery fund to tackle the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde reportedly told the meeting that the European Union's economy could shrink by as much as 15 percent this year as a result of slow decision making.

