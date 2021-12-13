Sensex Falls Over 500 Points, Nifty Dips Below 17,400

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell sharply on Monday, with caution ahead of the release of domestic inflation data and key global central bank meetings due this week weighing on markets.

About 20 central banks are due to hold monetary policy meetings this week, including the Fed, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England.

The Federal Reserve's two-day review wraps up on Wednesday, with investors waiting to see whether the U.S. central bank will speed up its tapering of bond purchases.

Weak industrial output data and continued FII selling also dented investor sentiment. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slumped 503.25 points, or 0.86 percent, to 58,283.42 amid across the board selling. The broader NSE Nifty index ended the session down 143.05 points, or 0.82 percent, at 17,368.25.

Tata Consumer Products, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Bajaj FinServ and Bajaj Finance fell 2-3 percent, while Hindalco, Wipro, SBI Life, Tech Mahindra and Axis Bank rose 1-2 percent.

Tega Industries, a mining equipment maker, made a stellar debut on the stock exchanges. The stock closed the session at Rs.718 on the NSE, compared with the offer price of Rs. 453 a share.

