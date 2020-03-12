Sensex Falls Over 2900 Points; Nifty Slips Below 9600

(RTTNews) - Indian markets witnessed an unprecedented bloodbath on Thursday to enter bear market territory after the World Health Organization called the coronavirus spread a pandemic and U.S. President Donald Trump banned travel from most of Europe to the United States for 30 days, intensifying investor fears about the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

The virus outbreak has spread to 122 countries, infecting more than 126,000 people and causing around 4,630 deaths.

It is feared that COVID-19 could drag the global economy into a recession by hitting it from both sides — supply and demand.

The number of cases in India has risen up to 73 on Wednesday, prompting the government to suspend all existing visas, barring diplomatic, UN/ International Organizations, employment and project visas, till April 15, 2020.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended down as much as 2,919.26 points, or 8.18 percent, at 32,778.14, marking its biggest single-day fall in absolute terms.

The Sensex hit as low as 32,493.10 in intraday trade. The benchmark index is now down over 23 percent from its high of 42,273 reached on January 20.

Theoretically, a bear market condition gets triggered when an index falls more than 20 percent from its record high.

The broader NSE Nifty index hit an intraday low of 9,508 before ending the session down 868.25 points, or 8.3 percent, at 9,590.15, closing below the key 10,000-mark for the first time in two years. With a 20 percent fall from its recent high in January, the NSE Nifty also entered bear market territory.

Bajaj FinServ, ITC, Axis Bank, GAIL, SBI, ONGC, Hindalco, Vedanta, UPL and Yes Bank were among the prominent decliners, with losses ranging between 10 percent and 13 percent.

