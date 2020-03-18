Sensex Falls Over 1,700 Points; Nifty Dips Below 8,500

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell for the third day running on Wednesday, with key benchmark indexes dropping to their lowest levels in three years, as a spreading coronavirus pandemic threatened to bring the world to a halt.

Globally, investors were seen liquidating nearly everything for cash in a flight to safety as concerns over the virus' impact on businesses and households overshadowed signals of massive stimulus packages by government and central banks.

The number of deaths around the world linked to the coronavirus outbreak topped 7,900, with over 1,98,000 infections recorded globally so far. Closer home, the virus has infected 147 people.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session down 1,709.58 points, or 5.59 percent, at 28,869.51, while the broader NSE Nifty index dropped 498.25 points, or 5.56 percent, to 8,468.80.

IndusInd Bank shares fell as much as 24.6 percent and Infratel lost over 22 percent, while Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan, UPL, HDFC Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj FinServ, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Bank declined 7-11 percent.

Vodafone Idea shares plunged 32 percent after the Supreme Court made it clear that there could not be another attempt at calculating the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues of telecom firms. Bharti Airtel shares ended 5.5 percent lower.

On the positive side, Zee Entertainment Enterprises soared more than 26 percent and Yes Bank surged over 4 percent to extend gains from the previous session.

