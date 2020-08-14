Sensex Falls 433 Points; Nifty Dips Below 11,200

(RTTNews) - Indian shares gave up early gains to end lower on Friday, with rate-sensitive bank, auto and financial services firms declining after data showed India's retail inflation inched close to the 7 percent mark in July.

Investors also turned cautious on increasing concerns over economic recovery in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic impact.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 433.15 points, or 1.13 percent, to 37,877.34, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended down 122.05 points, or 1.08 percent, at 11,178.40.

Eicher Motors slumped 7.2 percent after the company reported weak financial performance for the June quarter.

Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors lost 3-5 percent, while Cipla, Sun Pharma, Coal India and JSW Steel rose 2-3 percent.

State-run NTPC advanced 1.6 percent after its Q1 results beat Street estimates.

Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects edged up slightly despite reporting a 99 percent decline in its Q1 consolidated net profit.

Ashok Leyland rose half a percent as CLSA upgraded the stock rating to buy.

MRF slumped 3.8 percent after posting weak numbers for the June quarter.

