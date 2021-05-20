Sensex Falls 338 Points; Nifty Nears 14,900

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell for a second straight session on Thursday, with weak global cues denting sentiment after minutes from the last U.S. Federal Reserve meeting hinted at a possible shift in policy.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 337.78 points, or 0.68 percent, to 49,564.86 while the broader NSE Nifty index ended down 124.10 points, or 0.83 percent, at 14,906.65.

Volatility was high in the last hour of trade due to the weekly expiry of index futures and option contracts.

Metal stocks succumbed to selling pressure as China stepped up efforts to curb soaring commodity prices. Coal India, Hindalco and Tata Steel fell 3-5 percent.

ONGC gave up 2.9 percent as oil extended declines for a third day on news that there was progress towards a deal to lift sanctions on Iran.

Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, IOC and Britannia Industries dropped 2-3 percent.

Cipla advanced 2.4 percent after launching Covid-19 detection testing kit.

Titan Company, IndusInd Bank, BPCL and Mahindra & Mahindra rose 1-2 percent.

