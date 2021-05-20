Markets

Sensex Falls 338 Points; Nifty Nears 14,900

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell for a second straight session on Thursday, with weak global cues denting sentiment after minutes from the last U.S. Federal Reserve meeting hinted at a possible shift in policy.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 337.78 points, or 0.68 percent, to 49,564.86 while the broader NSE Nifty index ended down 124.10 points, or 0.83 percent, at 14,906.65.

Volatility was high in the last hour of trade due to the weekly expiry of index futures and option contracts.

Metal stocks succumbed to selling pressure as China stepped up efforts to curb soaring commodity prices. Coal India, Hindalco and Tata Steel fell 3-5 percent.

ONGC gave up 2.9 percent as oil extended declines for a third day on news that there was progress towards a deal to lift sanctions on Iran.

Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, IOC and Britannia Industries dropped 2-3 percent.

Cipla advanced 2.4 percent after launching Covid-19 detection testing kit.

Titan Company, IndusInd Bank, BPCL and Mahindra & Mahindra rose 1-2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular