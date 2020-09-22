Sensex Falls 300 Points; Nifty Nears 11,150

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell for the fourth straight session on Tuesday, with rising Covid-19 cases at home and concerns about new pandemic lockdowns in Europe denting sentiment.

Allegations surrounding bank dealings and profit booking ahead of the expiry of futures and options contracts on Thursday also weighed on markets.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 300.06 points, or 0.79 percent, to 37,734.08, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended down 96.90 points, or 0.86 percent, at 11,153.65.

Maruti Suzuki, GAIL, Infratel, Adani Ports and Zee Entertainment Enterprises fell 3-7 percent in the Nifty pack, while Grasim, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, TCS and HCL Technologies rose 2-3 percent.

Globally, other Asian markets fell broadly as rising coronavirus cases and delays in fresh U.S. stimulus stoked worries that the quick economic recovery from the pandemic will be hampered.

European stocks recovered some ground after suffering their biggest drop since June the previous day.

