Sensex Falls 279 Points; Nifty At 11600

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Thursday to extend recent losses after the number of new coronavirus infections outside China exceeded the number reported in China. Asia reported hundreds of new cases and Brazil confirmed Latin America's first infection.

Caution ahead of F&O expiry also kept underlying sentiment cautious. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 279 points, or 0.7 percent, to 39,610 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 78 points, or 0.67 percent, at 11,600.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Wipro, HCL Technologies, JSW Steel and Cipla fell 1-3 percent, while Yes Bank shares surged 2.7 percent to extend gains from the previous session and Titan added 1 percent.

Vodafone Idea climbed 1.3 percent after reports that it has called on the government to allow it to pay adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues over 15 years.

Inter Global Aviation shares fell over 1 percent. IndiGo said it has responded to all queries from capital market regulator SEBI regarding related party transactions.

Biocon shed 0.7 percent after receiving two observations for its API unit in Bengaluru.

