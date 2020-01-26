Sensex Falls 245 Points; Nifty Holds Above 12150

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Monday after the death toll from China's new coronavirus grew to 80, with more than 2,700 people infected globally, raising concerns the outbreak could severely disrupt the Chinese economy, an engine of global growth.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 245 points, or 0.59 percent, to 41,367, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 89 points, or 0.73 percent, at 12,158.

TVS Motor Company was little changed after launching its electric scooter iQube.

ICICI Bank climbed 1.3 percent as it reported an over two-fold rise in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter, helped largely by the Essar Steel recovery and a jump in its core income.

Bank of Baroda tumbled nearly 3 percent after it reported a surprise net loss in the third quarter due a rise in provisions.

Siemens India was marginally lower after announcing its biggest acquisition in India.

Vodafone Idea shares slumped more than 3 percent as India Ratings and Research downgraded the rating of Rs 3,500 crore non-convertible debentures of the telecom company.

Biocon lost 2 percent. The company is expected to raise $200 million for its biologics subsidiary in the next few months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.