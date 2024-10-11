Sensex Falls 230 Points; Nifty Ends At 24,965

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended slightly lower on Friday as TCS' Q2 earnings failed to impress markets.

A nearly 4 percent surge in oil prices overnight due to heightened Middle East tensions and muted cues from global markets also weighed on sentiment, heading into the weekend.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex ended the session down 230.05 points, or 0.28 percent, at 81,381.36 while the broader NSE Nifty index settled 34.20 points, or 0.14 percent, lower at 24,964.25.

Among the prominent decliners, TCS fell 1.9 percent as Q2FY25 profit missed estimates.

Adani Enterprises, Cipla, ICICI Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra dropped 1-2 percent. Among the top gainers, ONGC, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies and Hindalco rose 1-2 percent.

Trent rallied 2.5 percent, Tata Chemicals surged 2.8 percent and Tata Investment Corp added 1.7 percent after Noel Tata was appointed chairman of Tata Trusts, succeeding his late half-brother Ratan Tata. Noel also chairs Trent.

Just Dial gained a little over 3 percent after Q2 net profit more than doubled.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries soared nearly 15 percent after the company announced acquisition of Heubach's global pigment business for Rs 1,180 crore by its unit.

