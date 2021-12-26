Sensex Falls 190 Points On Virus Concerns; Nifty Nears 16,900

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were moving lower on Monday as concerns around Omicron coronavirus mounted.

The Omicron variant's daily cases in the U.S. have breached those of the Delta wave, while China reported the highest number of local cases since January.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 190 points, or 0.3 percent, to 56,934 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 90 points, or half a percent, at 16,913.

IndusInd Bank shares tumbled 4.5 percent and Bajaj Finance lost over 2 percent while Hindalco, Asian Paints and Eicher Motors were down around 2 percent each.

IDBI Bank was down about 1 percent on disinvestment reports.

RBL Bank plunged 15 percent despite the lender claiming that its financial position remains robust.

Reliance Industries dropped about 1 percent after it received NCLT approval to withdraw its plan to demerge its oil-to-chemical (O2C) business into a separate unit.

Vedanta lost 2.3 percent. India Ratings and Research has upgraded the company's outlook to positive from stable.

Manappuram Finance fell 1.4 percent on fund raising reports.

Healthcare stocks gained ground, with Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Cipla rising 0.7 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.

Lupin advanced 1.5 percent. The drug maker has received approval from the U.S. health regulator to market Sevelamer Carbonate for oral suspension.

Adani Transmission rose slightly. The electric power transmission company has received the Letter of Intent for the acquisition of a renewable energy evacuation system under Khavda-Bhuj Transmission Ltd.

GMR Infrastructure added 0.8 percent after signing a shareholder pact with Indonesia's Angkasa Pura II for the development of Medan Airport.

