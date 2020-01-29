Sensex Falls 150 Points In Early Trade; Nifty Dips Below 12100

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Thursday as investors watched the latest developments in the coronavirus outbreak and awaited cues from the upcoming Budget.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 150 points, or 0.36 percent, to 41,049 after rising around 0.6 percent in the previous session. The broader NSE Nifty index was down 45 points, or 0.37 percent, at 12,084.

InterGlobe Aviation dropped 1.2 percent after its shareholders rejected a special resolution of co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal to amend the company's Articles of Association.

Birla Corp jumped nearly 2 percent on reporting a 200 percent year-on-year jump in Q3 net profit.

IDFC First Bank tumbled 4 percent as it reported a Q3 loss of Rs 1,639 crore.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions lost almost 2 percent after its quarterly net loss widened from last year.

Jubilant FoodWorks climbed more than 3 percent on reporting a 7.5 percent rise in Q3 net profit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.