Sensex Extends Recent Losses, Ends Nearly 298 Pts Down

(RTTNews) - Indian benchmark indices Sensex and the Nifty extended losses to a third straight session with stocks losing ground on Thursday as traders cut down positions on the expiry day of near month futures and options contracts.

A lack of cues from global markets and worries about economic slowdown weighed as well.

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended down 297.50 points, or 0.72%, at 14,163.76, while the National Stock Exchange's Nifty50 declined 88 points, or 0.72%, to 12,126.55.

Energy, telecommunications and capital goods shares were among the most prominent losers.

A few key stocks from banking, information technology, healthcare and FMCG sectors too ended notably lower.

Bharti Airtel declined 2.2%. Reliance Industries, the index heavyweight, shed nearly 2%. Larsen & Toubro, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank and Maruti Suzuki ended lower by 1 to 1.7%.

Among the gainers in the Sensex, ONGC climbed 1.6%. Tata Steel and Bajaj Finance, both ended higher by about 1.05%.

NTPC gained 1.2%. The company is reportedly planning to invest around Rs 50,000 crore to add 10GW of solar energy generation capacity by 2022. NTPC's current renewable energy capacity is 920 MW, which includes mainly solar energy.

From the Nifty50 index, Vedanta gained nearly 2%. JSW Steel advanced 1% and Eicher Motors gained about 0.8%.

Yes Bank declined more than 4% after Brickwork Ratings downgraded the ratings of the bank's lower Tier II Bonds from 'BWR AA-' to 'BWR A', and of upper Tier II Bonds, hybrid Tier I Bonds and innovative perpetual debt instruments from 'BWR A+' to 'BWR A-'.

Adani Ports shed about 1.75% and GAIL India ended lower by 1.45%, while Indian Oil Corporation and Cipla lost 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively.

The market breadth was marginally positive. On BSE, 1327 stocks ended higher and 1196 stocks declined, while 172 stocks ended flat.

