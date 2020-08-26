Sensex Ends Up Over 200 Points, Nifty Nears 11,550

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose on Wednesday despite mixed global cues. Automakers led the surge after the government hinted at a fresh set of stimulus measures, once Covid-19 subsides.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 230.04 points, or 0.59 percent, to 39,073.72, extending gains for the fourth day running. The broader NSE Nifty index rose 77.35 points, or 0.67 percent, to 11,549.60.

Tata Motors soared 8.8 percent after Chairman N Chandrasekaran said that the company is eyeing "near-zero" debt in the next three years.

Hero MotoCorp shares jumped 6.4 percent after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that two-wheelers are neither luxury goods nor a sin good and hence merit a GST rate revision.

Among other prominent gainers, HCL Technologies, Adani Ports, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and IndusInd Bank rallied 2-6 percent.

Bharti Airtel tumbled nearly 3 percent after chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal hinted at a significant hike in tariffs soon.

HDFC Life, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints and UltraTech dropped 1-2 percent.

