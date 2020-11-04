Sensex Ends Up 355 Points; Nifty Ends Above 11,900

(RTTNews) - Indian shares advanced on Wednesday, tracking gains elsewhere in Asia and Europe amid bets that a stimulus deal will go through regardless of the U.S. election result.

Investors also cheered survey data showing that India's service sector activity expanded for the first time since February in October.

The IHS Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 54.1 in October from 49.8 in September. Economists had forecast a score of 51.2.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 355.01 points, or 0.88 percent, to 40,616.14, extending gains for the third straight session.

The broader NSE Nifty index ended up 95 points, or 0.8 percent, at 11,908.50.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rallied 3.7 percent, a day after the drug maker reported healthy quarterly results.

Oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries rose 3.3 percent after two sessions of losses.

A weakening rupee helped lift IT stocks, with Infosys, Wipro and Tech Mahindra rising 2-3 percent.

Cipla, Divis Lab and IndusInd Bank gained 3-5 percent. On the flip side, Hindalco, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Axis Bank and UPL dropped 2-4 percent.

The dollar index saw its biggest single-day gain since mid-August as the U.S. presidential race turned out to be much closer than investors had expected.

Early voting results showed a close contest between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden as Republicans performed more strongly than opinion polls. Biden was ahead of Trump in Electoral College votes, having 227 votes to the Republican incumbent's 213, according to New York Times.

Polls have closed and voting has stopped across the country, but the mail-in ballots could take days to be counted.

Despite incomplete results from several battleground states, Trump prematurely declared victory against Biden and said he will go to the Supreme Court to dispute election count.

