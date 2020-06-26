Sensex Ends Up 329 Points; Nifty Nears 10,400

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose notably on Friday, with financials and information technology companies pacing the gainers on the back of positive global cues.

Broad-based buying was seen despite rising coronavirus infections in the country and the military stand-off between India and China at the border.

Global cues were supportive after U.S. regulators eased bank rules that will free up billions of capital and the Federal Reserve said that U.S. banks are healthy enough to withstand the coronavirus crisis.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose by 329.17 points, or 0.94 percent, to 35,171.27, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended up 94.10 points, or 0.91 percent, at 10,383.

IndusInd Bank, Indian Oil Corp, TCS, BPCL and Infosys jumped 4-7 percent in the Nifty pack, while Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infratel, ITC and Bajaj Finance dropped 2-3 percent.

