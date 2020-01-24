Sensex Ends Up 227 Points; Nifty Nears 12250

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose notably on Friday amid speculation the government will announce additional measures in the upcoming Budget to revive the economy.

Sentiment also received a boost after the World Health Organization (WHO) stopped short of calling the virus outbreak in China a global emergency, saying that, for now, health officials have enough resources to combat the outbreak there and in other countries.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 226.79 points, or 0.55 percent, to 41,613.19, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended the session up 67.90 points, or 0.56 percent, at 12,248.25.

Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Britannia, UltraTech and Yes Bank rallied 2-4 percent, while IndusInd Bank, Cipla and Power Grid Corp fell 1-2 percent.

Ultratech Cement jumped 2.6 percent after the cement maker reported a 48.63 percent rise in standalone profit for the December quarter.

Adani Gas shares recovered from an early plunge to finish 2.2 percent higher after the company issued a clarification on PNGRB's notice on non-disclosure of information and alleged violation while bidding for city gas distribution projects.

Infosys recovered from an early slide to end on a flat note after denying media reports that market regulator SEBI has ordered forensic audit of its books.

State-run ITI lost 2.2 percent as its Rs 1,400 crore follow-on public offer kicked off.

