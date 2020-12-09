Sensex Ends Above 46,000 Level For First Time; Nifty Tops 13,500

(RTTNews) - Indian shares extended their winning run on Wednesday to notch fresh record highs amid stimulus hopes and Covid-19 vaccine optimism.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 494.99 points, or 1.09 percent, to 46,103.50, driven by positive cues from global markets and persistent foreign fund inflows, given strong visibility of sustained earnings growth in the second half of FY21. The broader NSE Nifty index ended up 136.15 points, or 1.02 percent, at 13,529.10.

The outlook for the Indian economy is brighter owing to a sharper rebound in economic activity in the July-September quarter and an expected rollout of various vaccines in 2021, Fitch Ratings said in a report while raising the country's GDP forecast to -9.4 percent in the current fiscal year to March 2021 from a previously projected contraction of 10.5 percent.

The government may approve license to some developers of Covid-19 vaccine in the next few weeks, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday.

UPL soared 4.7 percent to lead the gainers in the Nifty pack, while HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IOC and Asian Paints climbed 2-4 percent. On the flip side, Hindalco and Shree Cement fell more than 1 percent.

