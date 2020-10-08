Sensex Ends Above 40K; Nifty Tops 11,800

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose on Thursday to extend gains for the sixth day running, with positive global cues and better-than-expected quarterly numbers from Tata Consultancy Services offering support.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session up 303.72 points, or 0.76 percent, at 40,182.67, led by IT stocks amid sustained foreign fund inflows. The broader NSE Nifty index rose 95.75 points, or 0.82 percent, to 11,834.60.

Tata Consultancy Services, India's largest IT services major, jumped 3 percent after it reported solid Q2 numbers and announced a mega Rs 16,000 crore buyback plan at Rs 3,000 per equity share.

Similarly, Wipro shares surged as much as 7.3 percent after the company said its board will consider a share buyback plan on October 13.

Infosys advanced 2.6 percent, UltraTech gained 3 percent and Cipla soared 5 percent. On the flip side, Eicher Motors, ITC, ONGC and GAIL dropped 1-3 percent.

Cues from other Asian markets and Europe were positive after U.S. President Donald Trump said he was open to piecemeal spending measures for airlines, small businesses and stimulus checks of $1,200 for individuals.

