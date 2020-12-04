Sensex Ends 447 Points Higher; Nifty Tops 13,250

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose sharply on Friday as the Reserve Bank of India left its key interest rates unchanged for the third straight meeting, as widely expected.

Underlying sentiment received a boost after the central bank revised upwards the economic growth projections for the fiscal year 2020-21 and assured ample liquidity for stressed sectors.

The six-member monetary committee also decided to continue with the accommodative stance as long as necessary - at least during the current financial year and into the next financial year, to revive growth on a durable basis and mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on the economy.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex breached the crucial 45,000 level for the first time ever to end at 45,079.55, up 446.90 points, or 1.00 percent from its previous close.

The broader NSE Nifty index ended up 124.65 points, or 0.95 percent, at 13,258.55.

UltraTech Cement surged 4 percent after unveiling an Rs.5,477 crore expansion plan that will add 12.8 million tons to its annual capacity.

Bharti Airtel rose over 3 percent after it beat Reliance Jio to add the highest active subscribers in September.

Sun Pharma, Hindalco, ICICI Bank and Adani Ports jumped 4-5 percent, while HCL Technologies, BPCL, Bajaj FinServ, HDFC Life and Reliance Industries ended with modest losses.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.