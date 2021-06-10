Sensex Ends 359 Points Higher; Nifty Tops 15,700

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended notably higher on Thursday, with rate-sensitive banking, financial and realty stocks leading the surge amid the weekly expiration of index futures and option contracts.

Global markets were mixed ahead of crucial U.S. CPI data and European Central Bank policy meeting.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex rose 358.83 points, or 0.69 percent, to 52,300.47 while the broader NSE Nifty index ended the session up 102.40 points, or 0.65 percent, at 15,737.75. The NSE midcap and smallcap indices ended up over 1.5 percent each.

The Bajaj twins topped the gainers list. Bajaj Finance shares surged as much as 7.7 percent while Bajaj FinServ jumped 3.8 percent.

SBI, India's largest lender, rallied 2.6 percent and private sector lender IndusInd Bank advanced 2.2 percent.

Shoemaker Bata India jumped 4.8 percent after its quarterly earnings matched analyst estimates.

Indiabulls Housing Finance soared 6.7 percent to extend gains for the third straight session after entering into a strategic co-lending partnership with Central Bank of India.

