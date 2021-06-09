Sensex Ends 334 Points Lower; Nifty Ends At 15,635

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell on Wednesday as investors booked profits at higher levels after recent string of gains to record highs.

Weak cues from Asia and Europe also weighed ahead of U.S. inflation data and the European Central Bank policy meeting.

On the COVID-19 front, the health ministry said in a statement that India's daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 27th consecutive day.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 333.93 points, or 0.64 percent, to 51,941.64, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended down 104.75 points, or 0.67 percent, at 15,635.35.

Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, Shree Cement, Adani Ports and Tata Motors fell 2-3 percent in the Nifty pack, while Power Grid Corp, which recently announced the acquisition of two special purpose vehicles (SPVs) from REC Power Distribution Company, jumped almost 4 percent.

Coal India, Titan Company, NTPC and SBI Life rose 1-2 percent.

