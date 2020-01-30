Sensex Ends 285 Points Lower; Nifty Dips Below 12050

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell notably on Thursday as risk sentiment remained fragile ahead of a World Health Organization (WHO) emergency committee meeting today to discuss whether the coronavirus constitutes a global health emergency.

Market participants were concerned about the extent of the economic damage that the coronavirus may ultimately inflict, in China or around the world.

"There is likely to be some disruption to activity in China and globally," Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday. "It's very uncertain how far it will spread and what the (economic) effects will be in China, for its trading partners, and around the world…. We are very carefully monitoring the situation."

Apprehensions surrounding the Union Budget on February 1 and caution amid the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts also weighed on markets as the session progressed.

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended down 284.84 points, or 0.69 percent, at 40,913.82 amid selling across the board. The broader NSE Nifty index dropped 93.70 points, or 0.77 percent, to 12,035.80.

Yes Bank slumped 5.1 percent after India Ratings expressed doubts over the lender's fundraising plans.

Market heavyweight Reliance Industries fell 2.5 percent after global brokerage firm Macquarie downgraded the stock rating to 'underperform'.

Wipro, Hindalco and Bajaj FinServ lost 2-3 percent. Godrej Consumer Products plunged as much as 8.2 percent after the FMCG major posted muted growth in consolidated net profit in the third quarter ended December.

Escorts soared 9.3 percent as the farm equipment and engineering products maker reported a 9.27 percent increase in its Q3 net profit.

ICICI Bank advanced 0.9 percent and Bajaj Auto climbed 1.6 percent.

