Markets

Sensex Ends 277 Points Higher; Nifty Tops 11,500

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Indian shares advanced on Monday, mirroring firm cues from Asia and Europe as investors cheered prospects of U.S. President Donald Trump's early hospital discharge as well as signs of progress in negotiations over fresh U.S. stimulus measures.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex rose 276.65 points, or 0.71 percent, to 38,973.70, extending gains for the third straight session. The broader NSE Nifty index ended the session up 86.40 points, or 0.76 percent, at 11,503.35.

Information technology companies led the surge as investors shifted their focus to the quarterly earnings season. A favorable court judgment in the U.S. on work visa also boosted demand for IT stocks.

TCS surged 7.5 percent after the company said its board will consider a share buyback proposal on October 7.

Wipro jumped 7 percent, Infosys rose 2.9 percent, Tech Mahindra added 2.8 percent and HCL Technologies inched up 1.3 percent.

Among other prominent gainers, JSW Steel, Sun Pharma and Tata Steel gained 3-5 percent.

On the flip side, GAIL, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Shree Cement and Bajaj FinServ fell 2-3 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular