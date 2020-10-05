Sensex Ends 277 Points Higher; Nifty Tops 11,500

(RTTNews) - Indian shares advanced on Monday, mirroring firm cues from Asia and Europe as investors cheered prospects of U.S. President Donald Trump's early hospital discharge as well as signs of progress in negotiations over fresh U.S. stimulus measures.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex rose 276.65 points, or 0.71 percent, to 38,973.70, extending gains for the third straight session. The broader NSE Nifty index ended the session up 86.40 points, or 0.76 percent, at 11,503.35.

Information technology companies led the surge as investors shifted their focus to the quarterly earnings season. A favorable court judgment in the U.S. on work visa also boosted demand for IT stocks.

TCS surged 7.5 percent after the company said its board will consider a share buyback proposal on October 7.

Wipro jumped 7 percent, Infosys rose 2.9 percent, Tech Mahindra added 2.8 percent and HCL Technologies inched up 1.3 percent.

Among other prominent gainers, JSW Steel, Sun Pharma and Tata Steel gained 3-5 percent.

On the flip side, GAIL, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Shree Cement and Bajaj FinServ fell 2-3 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.