Sensex Ends 232 Points Higher; Nifty Closes Above 12100

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended firmly in positive territory on Wednesday, mirroring positive global cues after the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said he was confident in China's ability to contain the deadly virus, which has claimed 132 lives so far and infected nearly 6,000 in China.

Investors also awaited the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later today, though no changes in the benchmark rate and the policy statement are expected.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose by 231.80 points, or 0.57 percent, to 41,198.66, snapping a two-day losing streak as focus shifted to the upcoming Union Budget later this week.

The broader NSE Nifty index ended up 73.70 points, or 0.61 percent, at 12,129.50.

Nestle India, Bajaj FinServ, Infratel, Bajaj Finance and Tata Motors jumped 3-7 percent, while Eicher Motors fell as much as 4.5 percent.

HDFC, TCS, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Yes Bank all ended down over 1 percent.

Globally, cues from Asia and Europe were positive after Apple's sales forecast topped estimates and data showed consumer confidence in the U.S. grew more than expected in January, raising optimism about the labor market.

