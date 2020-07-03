Sensex Ends 178 Points Higher; Nifty Tops 10,600

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose for the third straight session on Friday even as overall gains remained modest after a survey showed the country's service sector contracted sharply in June due to the economic disruption caused by Covid-19 pandemic.

The services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 33.7 in June from 12.6 in May. The reading has remained below 50 neutral mark for the fourth straight month.

Positive global cues helped underpin investor sentiment as upbeat economic data from the U.S. and China helped spur fresh optimism about the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended the session up 177.72 points, or half a percent, at 36,021.42, while the broader NSE Nifty index rose 55.65 points, or 0.53 percent, to 10,607.35.

NTPC, Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports and Eicher Motors rose 2-4 percent, while HDFC Bank. Zee Entertainment Enterprises, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel and JSW Steel dropped 1-2 percent.

Reliance Industries advanced 1.6 percent after Intel invested Rs 1,894.5 crore in Reliance Jio for a 0.39 percent stake.

