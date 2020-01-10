Sensex Ends 147 Points Higher; Nifty Ends Above 12250

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose for the second straight session on Friday, with underlying sentiment helped by a de-escalation in U.S.-Iran tensions.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 147.37 points, or 0.36 percent, to 41,599.72 while the broader NSE Nifty index ended up 40.90 points, or 0.33 percent, at 12,256.80.

Coal India rallied 3.3 percent after the Centre's latest allocation of 16 coal blocks.

Infosys advanced 1.7 percent ahead of its Q3 earnings release.

GAIL, Maruti Suzuki India and UltraTech rose over 1 percent each.

Yes Bank shares plunged 5 percent after independent director Uttam Prakash Agarwal resigned, citing deteriorating corporate governance standards and compliance failure at the private sector lender.

Rival banks ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank fell more than 1 percent while Zee Entertainment Enterprises lost 3.5 percent.

Globally, other Asian markets ended broadly higher amid easing U.S.-Iran tensions and ahead of release of the U.S. Labor Department's jobs report for December later in the day. European stocks were little changed in early trade.

