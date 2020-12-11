Sensex Ends 139 Points Higher; Nifty Tops 13,500

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended modestly higher on Friday after a choppy session in the wake of mixed global cues and amid caution ahead of the release of macroeconomic data.

Data on factory activity will be released later today, while that on consumer inflation is due on Monday.

Global cues were mixed amid uncertainties over Brexit, U.S. stimulus and worries over surging Covid-19 cases globally.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended up 139.13 points, or 0.30 percent, at 46,099.01, while the broader NSE Nifty index rose 35.55 points, or 0.26 percent, to 13,513.85.

Shares of cash-rich PSU companies rose sharply amid hopes of divestment and dividend expectations.

ONGC surged 5.5 percent and GAIL jumped 5 percent as Brent crude oil futures rose above the $50/bbl mark for the first time since the lockdown in March on hopes for an increase in crude demand due to the rollout of coronavirus vaccines.

NTPC climbed 5.2 percent and Coal India advanced 2.6 percent.

Budget carrier SpiceJet surged 6.5 percent and cold chain logistics company gained 5.8 percent as the two signed a pact for Covid-19 vaccine distribution.

