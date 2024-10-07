Sensex Drops Over 600 Points; Nifty Nears 24,800

(RTTNews) - Indian shares gave up early gains to end deep in the red on Monday due to lingering Middle East headwinds, continued FII outflows, and caution ahead of an upcoming RBI monetary policy meeting, the release of September-quarter corporate earnings and the outcome of state elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir on October 8.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex fell 638.45 points, or 0.78 percent, to 81,050 while the broader NSE Nifty index plummeted 218.85 points, or 0.87 percent, to finish at 24,795.75.

NTPC, Coal India, Adani Enterprises, BEL and Adani Ports slumped 3-4 percent in the Nifty pack while ITC, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra and Trent rose 1-2 percent.

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) jumped 5 percent after it announced the successful completion of a project for the Department of Atomic Energy, Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC) in Kota, valued at Rs 10.18 crore.

