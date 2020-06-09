Sensex Drops Over 400 Points; Nifty Dips Below 10,050

(RTTNews) - Indian shares gave up intraday gains to end sharply lower on Tuesday as markets succumbed to heavy selling pressure in the last hour of trade.

Weak cues from European markets weighed on sentiment after the World Bank warned the global economy will shrink by 5.2 percent this year, representing the deepest recession since the Second World War.

In another development, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference in Geneva that the coronavirus pandemic situation is worsening across the globe and this is not the time for any country to take its foot off the pedal.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 441 points earlier in the day before giving up all its gains to end the session down 413.89 points, or 1.20 percent, at 33,956.69.

The broader NSE Nifty index fell 120.80 points, or 1.19 percent, to 10,046.65, snapping its two-day winning streak.

JSW Steel, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Titan, BPCL, Tata Motors, GAIL, Wipro and ICICI Bank lost 3-4 percent in the Nifty pack, while Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank and Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose 2-4 percent.

