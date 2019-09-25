Sensex Drops Over 300 Points; Nifty Dips Below 11,500

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Wednesday as weak global cues prompted traders to book some profits after recent sharp gains.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 323 points, or 0.83 percent, to 38,773 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 92 points, or 0.79 percent, at 11,496.

Other Asian markets followed Wall Street lower as a measure of U.S. consumer confidence fell by the most in nine months in September and reports suggested that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is prepared to announce a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

State-run oil marketing companies were moving lower despite WTI Crude prices falling over 3 percent overnight on global demand concerns.

Biocon fell over 1 percent after acquiring a Chennai-based research and development (R&D) facility from Pfizer.

JSW Steel declined 1.2 percent after its board approved the issuance of fixed rate senior unsecured notes aggregating to $400 million.

Morepen Labs slumped as much as 15 percent after capital market regulator SEBI banned the company from accessing the capital markets for one year.

Kaveri Seed Company rallied 3.7 percent on share buyback news.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises gained 0.8 percent after reports that some mutual funds are likely to give more time to the promoters of Essel Group to repay outstanding loans.

