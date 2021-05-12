Markets

Sensex Drops Over 300 Points; Nifty At 14,763

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell notably on Wednesday, tracking weak cues from global markets as inflation worries prevailed.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 309 points, or 0.6 percent, to 48,852 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 88 points, or 0.6 percent, at 14,763.

Godrej Consumer Products shares jumped 15 percent. The second wave of the pandemic could be a tailwind for the Hygiene (including Soaps) category and headwind for certain discretionary categories, the company said after reporting a 59 percent jump in Q4 profit.

Granules India slumped nearly 5 percent despite reporting a 38 percent rise in quarterly profit.

Bharti Airtel shares fell about 1 percent. Reliance Jio gained 4.26 million wireless subscribers against Airtel's 3.73 million in February, according to latest subscriber data collated by TRAI.

PC Jeweler climbed 2 percent. Capital market regulator SEBI has barred four individuals and one entity from the securities market in a case of alleged insider trading.

Asian Paints and Lupin were modestly higher ahead of their earnings results.

Siemens soared 8.6 percent after it posted an over 90 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit for the March quarter.

Mahindra & Mahindra shares fell 1.7 percent. The company said its sales volume for the quarter ended June 2021 will likely be lower by 15-20 percent as compared to the year-ago period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular