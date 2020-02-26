Sensex Drops Below 40K; Nifty Dips Below 11700

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell sharply on Wednesday to extend losses for a fourth straight session as renewed worries about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak dented demand for equities and boosted safe-haven assets such as gold.

Caution ahead of Thursday's F&O expiry and macroeconomic data due by the end of the week also weighed on markets.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session down 392.24 points, or 0.97 percent, at 39,888.96, while the broader NSE Nifty index dropped 119.40 points, or 1.01 percent, to 11,678.50.

Hindalco, Grasim, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma and GAIL fell 3-5 percent, while shares of private sector lender Yes Bank surged as much as 5 percent.

The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases in South Korea topped 1,100 and outbreaks in Italy and Iran spread to more countries, raising concerns about the impact of the outbreak on global growth.

The flu-like virus has now spread to several countries in Europe and the Middle East, with Switzerland, Austria and Romania reporting their first infections on Tuesday.

The United States alerted Americans on Tuesday to begin preparing for the "inevitable" spread of the coronavirus disease that is sweeping the world.

There are 53 confirmed cases in the United States, and officials are calling on Congress to urgently pass billions of dollars to fund the response effort.

Meanwhile, mainland China had 406 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the country's National Health Commission said, down from 508 cases a day earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.