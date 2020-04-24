Sensex Drops 550 Points; Nifty Dips Below 9,200

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened sharply lower on Friday as weak cues from other Asian markets prompted traders to book some profits after two days of gains.

Also weighing on sentiment, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund said it will shut down six yield-oriented, managed credit funds in India, effective April 23, due to severe market dislocation and liquidity crunch caused by the nationwide lockdown in the country.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold discussions with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today to finalize a second stimulus package.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 550 points, or 1.72 percent, to 31,314 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 144 points, or 1.55 percent, at 9,170.

Bharti Infratel declined 2.7 percent as it once again extended the deadline for completion of the company's merger with Indus Towers.

MindTree rose about 1 percent ahead of its earnings release.

Mahindra & Mahindra shed 2.2 percent on fund raising reports.

ONGC rose 0.8 percent and GAIL edged up slightly as oil prices continued their rebound from historic lows reached earlier this week.

