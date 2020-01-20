Sensex Drops 50 Points; Nifty Trades Flat

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a cautious note Tuesday after the International Monetary Fund cut its growth forecast for India in 2019 to 4.8 percent from its October projection of 6.1 percent.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan signaled cautious optimism over the global economy after keeping its ultraeasy monetary policy steady.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 50 points to 41,478, while the broader NSE Nifty index was virtually unchanged at 12,224.

Infratel shares surged nearly 6 percent to extend gains from the previous session.

ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Coal India and Zee Entertainment Enterprises rallied 1-3 percent while HeroMotoCorp, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints and UPL dropped 1-2 percent.

HDFC AMC and ICICI Life were moving lower ahead of their quarterly earnings results, while Havells India advanced 0.7 percent.

Unitech climbed 4 percent after the Supreme Court accepted the proposal of the Centre to take over the management control of the embattled realty firm.

Oil India slid half a percent after the telecom department slapped a Rs 48,000 crore demand notice on the company in past statutory dues.

